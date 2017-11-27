First Alert: quiet, mild start to the work week

As many of us head back to work and school, the weather will remain quiet and mild.

Temperatures are chilly this morning so you will need a jacket.

With lots of sunshine and a southerly breeze today, highs will climb into the 60s for highs this afternoon.

Dry skies stick with us Tuesday and most of Wednesday too. There are some scattered rain chances by Thursday.

Next weekend looks dry and seasonable, with our best rain chances still holding off until the middle of next week.

