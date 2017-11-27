First Alert: Elevated fire danger due to dry, windy conditions

Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says Monday evening will be breezy at times with mild temperatures. Lows by Tuesday morning will be in the lower 40s.

And, Tuesday looks to be a repeat of today with breezy conditions and lots of sunshine.

There is an elevated fire danger due to the dry vegetation and gusty winds. Highs will reach the middle the to upper 60s.

There are some scattered rain chances by Thursday.

Next weekend looks dry and seasonable, with our best rain chances still holding off until the middle of next week.

