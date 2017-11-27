2 arrested after early morning traffic stop in McCracken Co., KY

Two men from Paducah, Kentucky are behind bars after an early morning traffic stop in McCracken County.

According to Deputy Dustin Awberry, deputies stop an SUV just after 1 a.m. on Oaks Road for traffic violations.

Investigators found the driver, Brandon Derickson, 32, to be under the influence of intoxicants. Awberry said Derickson had hypodermic syringes and a white substance believed to be opiates.

His passenger, Gordon Brumley, 44, had a warrant for his arrest out of Fayette County. Deputies also found a pill container with several hydrocodone pills that were not prescribed to Brumley hidden in his sock.

Derickson faces charges for no/expired registration plate, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs, possession of a controlled substance, and buy/possess drug paraphernalia.

Brumley is charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and buy/possess drug paraphernalia.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.