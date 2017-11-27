This week in music: 1978

How about a little time traveling this morning. Let's head back to the late 1970's and check out the music scene from this week in 1978.

By November of that year, the Saturday Night Fever craze has subsided and there was only one disco song in the top five.

Billboard's Hot 100 had Canadian singer Anne Murray at number five with You Needed Me. Murray had more than a dozen chart hits since her debut with Snowbird back in 1970, but You Needed Me became her first number one hit in America and the biggest hit of her career.

Barbra Streisand and Neil Diamond were at number four with their duet You Don't Bring Me Flowers. Both singers had recorded the song separately and it was a DJ in Kentucky who spliced the two versions together for a duet. It gained enough requests in the Louisville area that Diamond and Streisand ended up recording a version of the song together.

The California band Ambrosia was in the number three spot with How Much I Feel. It was the group's breakthrough single and led to tours with Fleetwood Mac, Heart and the Doobie Brothers.



At number two was Foreigner with one of their most recognizable hits. If you've seen the band in concert, Double Vision was probably the show opener. Vocalist Lou Gramm says a lot of people think the song is about being intoxicated or high, but the band actually got the idea while watching a hockey game and the announcers kept saying a player had left the ice because he had Double Vision.

And in the top spot was that disco song we mentioned earlier, only it was never intended to be a disco number. MacArthur Park was Donna Summer's first number one hit. But the song was actually recorded by actor Richard Harris who took it to number two in 1968. MacArthur Park was written by Jimmy Webb who is best known for penning some of Glen Campbell's biggest hits in the 1960's including Galveston, By the Time I Get to Phoenix and Wichita Lineman.

