5 things to know Nov. 27

Good morning! It's Monday, November 27, 2017.

First Alert Forecast

We'll have a nice, unseasonably warm start to the work week. Laura Wibbenmeyer says there will be plenty of sunshine along with a breeze. Highs will be in the 60s. There is a slight chance for scattered rain starting Wednesday evening into Thursday. The weekend looks dry and seasonably warm with highs in the 50s.

Making Headlines

Cyber Monday deals: After offering online deals for days, retailers are rolling out even more promotions for Cyber Monday, hoping to keep people buying stuff on their smartphones or computers.

Prince Harry to wed next year: Britain's royal palace says Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle are engaged and will marry in the spring of 2018.

Off-duty officer shoots, kills armed man at KS Costco: An off-duty officer in Kansas, who happened to be in the right place at the right time, saved lives when he confronted a man who walked into Costco with a gun.

First woman with Down Syndrome competes in Miss USA state pageant: Mikayla Holmgren, 22, competed for the title of Miss Minnesota on Saturday.

