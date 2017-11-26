Old-Town Cape announced Parade of Lights winners - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Old-Town Cape announced Parade of Lights winners

Written by Brittany Myers, Content Specialist
Connect
Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
(Source: Kaylie Ross/KFVS) (Source: Kaylie Ross/KFVS)
(Source: Kaylie Ross/KFVS) (Source: Kaylie Ross/KFVS)
(Source: Kaylie Ross/KFVS) (Source: Kaylie Ross/KFVS)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

People came out with their blankets and hot cocoa for the Parade of Lights in downtown Cape Girardeau on Sunday, Nov. 26.

Old Town Cape, Inc. announced the chosen winners for the 26th Annual Downtown Christmas Parade of Lights.

There were 100 entries, from area schools, organizations, clubs and businesses.

Here are the winners:

  • Best Theme: On Cue Performing Arts Studio
  • Best Business Appearance: Cici’s Pizza Best Nonprofit Appearance: Dream Factory
  • Best Music: First Auto Credit
  • Best Lighting: Isle Casino Cape Girardeau
  • Best Marching Band: Meadow Heights Marching Panthers
  • Chairman’s Award: The District at Cape

The 27th Annual Downtown Christmas Parade of Lights is tentatively scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly