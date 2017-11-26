Old-Town Cape announced Parade of Lights winners

People came out with their blankets and hot cocoa for the Parade of Lights in downtown Cape Girardeau on Sunday, Nov. 26.

Old Town Cape, Inc. announced the chosen winners for the 26th Annual Downtown Christmas Parade of Lights.

There were 100 entries, from area schools, organizations, clubs and businesses.

Here are the winners:

Best Theme: On Cue Performing Arts Studio

Best Business Appearance: Cici’s Pizza Best Nonprofit Appearance: Dream Factory

Best Music: First Auto Credit

Best Lighting: Isle Casino Cape Girardeau

Best Marching Band: Meadow Heights Marching Panthers

Chairman’s Award: The District at Cape

The 27th Annual Downtown Christmas Parade of Lights is tentatively scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018.

