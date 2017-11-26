Union City Police Department increases its impaired driving enforcement

The Union City Police Department is partnering with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) to increase impaired-driving enforcement from December 13 - 31, surrounding the holiday season.

The THSO’s statewide Booze It and Lose It campaign is part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over nationwide mobilization.

Increased state and national messaging about the dangers of drunk driving, coupled with increased sobriety checkpoints and high visibility enforcement, aim to drastically reduce the number of drunk-driving crashes, injuries, and fatalities this year.

To combat impaired driving, Chief of Police Perry Barfield stated, “The Union City Police Department, along with other area law enforcement officers, will conduct alcohol saturation and sobriety checkpoints during the last weekend of December. We will show zero tolerance for drunk drivers on our roads so please find a safe and sober ride home.”

“We ask all Tennesseans to please drive safely this holiday season,” said THSO Director Vic Donoho. “In December 2016, more than 500 traffic crashes statewide involved a drunk driver. Our state and local law enforcement partners will be out in full force to secure Tennessee roadways. We want everyone to make it home safely, so please designate a sober driver.”

The consequences of a single DUI conviction for a first-time offender in the state of Tennessee may include costly fines, court costs, legal fees, jail time, mandatory drug and alcohol treatment, and/or the installation of an ignition interlock device in his/her vehicle.

The THSO provides grant funding to support the Union City Police Department’s increased enforcement efforts during the Booze It and Lose It holiday campaign.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.