“The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” coming to McLeod Theatre

A crash on Interstate 55 occurred in the southbound lanes of the roadway on Sunday, Nov. 26.
As many of us head back to work and school, the weather will remain quiet and mild.
Two men from Paducah, Kentucky are behind bars after an early morning traffic stop in McCracken County.
The Union City Police Department is partnering with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) to increase impaired-driving enforcement from December 13 - 31, surrounding the holiday season.
The Union County CEO program recently hosted its annual Meet the Mentors breakfast.
The announcement says the couple became engaged earlier this month.
Lisa Berner, of North Ridgeville, says her 14-year-old son who is autistic was taken into police custody on Thanksgiving day, and now faces felony charges after kicking an officer.
Shelby Isaac was found guilty on two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting and killing E.J. Tate, his girlfriend Edwina Thomas, and their unborn child in January 2016.
Witnesses say the suspect walked into the store with his hands up, brandishing the gun, as he yelled and screamed.
A youth pastor from Chester is charged with three counts of murder after police say he shot and killed his wife, daughter and his daughter's boyfriend Thanksgiving night.
Mullen is 69-46 as the Bulldogs’ head coach, six wins shy of tying Jackie Sherrill’s all-time mark for most career wins at the school.
Musician Nick Lachey turned to his Twitter followers for help tracking down the suspect who shot an employee at his downtown Cincinnati bar on Thanksgiving morning.
There’s only one thing we have to say to the “granddaddy of hornets’ nests” - nope.
There is no vaccine to prevent RSV infection yet, but scientists are working to develop one.
The device, marketed as a bark deterrent, produces a high frequency tone that only dogs and young people can hear.
