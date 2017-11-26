“The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” coming to McLeod Theatre

SIU Theater will treat the region to an encore production of C.S. Lewis’ classic fantasy tale “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe,” dramatized for the stage by SIU alumnus Joseph Robinette, starting November 30 and running through December 3 in the McLeod Theater.

Joseph Robinette, who penned the script, received a master’s degree and a doctoral degree from SIU. He is the author or co-author of 55 published works, receiving awards for a lifetime of adapting children’s classics. In 2013, he was nominated for a Tony Award for the libretto of Broadway’s acclaimed “A Christmas Story, The Musical.” This year, Mr. Robinette will be in Carbondale for the production and will present a special pre-show lecture on Sunday, Dec. 3 at 1 p.m. prior to the 2 p.m. matinee performance.

“The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” plays Nov. 30-Dec. 3, Thursday-Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. in the McLeod Theater. Due to the family nature of this production, there will a family four-pack available for $40, using promo code 4for40 .

Regular tickets are $18 for adults and $6 for children and students. Tickets can be obtained Monday-Friday during regular hours by phone at (618) 453-6000, in person at the McLeod Theater or SIU Arena box offices or online at theater.siu.edu. Group discounts are available for regular adult-priced tickets only. However, there is a School Matinee 10 a.m., Nov. 30, with special pricing for school groups.

