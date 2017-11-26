Crash in southbound lanes of I-55 in Cape Girardeau Co., MO

A crash on Interstate 55 occurred in the southbound lanes of the roadway on Sunday, Nov. 26.

According to Sgt. Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Cape Girardeau Police Department is working the crash.

He said it is at the 97-mile marker.

In a post on Facebook, a spokesperson for the Cape Girardeau Fire Department wrote that a second crash occurred as emergency crews worked the initial crash.

The second crash involved an SUV and a semi-truck.

