North Carolina Central defeats SEMO basketball team

Posted: Sunday, November 26 2017 11:54 PM EST 2017-11-27 04:54:44 GMT Updated: Monday, November 27 2017 3:46 AM EST 2017-11-27 08:46:08 GMT Chris Boswell kicked a career-long 53-yard field goal as time expired to give the Pittsburgh Steelers a 31-28 victory over the Green Bay Packers. Chris Boswell kicked a career-long 53-yard field goal as time expired to give the Pittsburgh Steelers a 31-28 victory over the Green Bay Packers. Posted: Sunday, November 26 2017 8:54 PM EST 2017-11-27 01:54:36 GMT Updated: Monday, November 27 2017 3:45 AM EST 2017-11-27 08:45:48 GMT Florida and its athletic director reached into their pasts to find a new coach and two mores schools fired their coaches even though their teams are heading to bowl games. Florida and its athletic director reached into their pasts to find a new coach and two mores schools fired their coaches even though their teams are heading to bowl games. Posted: Monday, November 27 2017 12:23 AM EST 2017-11-27 05:23:45 GMT (Source: University of Missouri)
Jevon Carter scored 29 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer in the final minute, and No. 23 West Virginia overcame a 16-point second-half deficit to beat Missouri 83-79 on Sunday night in the Advocare...
Jevon Carter scored 29 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer in the final minute, and No. 23 West Virginia overcame a 16-point second-half deficit to beat Missouri 83-79 on Sunday night in the Advocare Invitational...
Updated: Sunday, November 26 2017 5:41 PM EST 2017-11-26 22:41:17 GMT (Source: John Broeckling, KFVS)
North Carolina Central defeated the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks 77-70 on Sunday at the Show Me Center.
North Carolina Central defeated the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks 77-70 on Sunday at the Show Me Center.
Posted: Saturday, November 25 2017 7:13 PM EST 2017-11-26 00:13:54 GMT Updated: Sunday, November 26 2017 4:05 PM EST 2017-11-26 21:05:35 GMT Jarrett Stidham passed for 237 yards and ran for a fourth-quarter touchdown and No. 6 Auburn beat top-ranked Alabama 26-14 Saturday with a division title on the line. Jarrett Stidham passed for 237 yards and ran for a fourth-quarter touchdown and No. 6 Auburn beat top-ranked Alabama 26-14 Saturday with a division title on the line.