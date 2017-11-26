Driver injured after motorcycle strikes deer in Massac Co., IL

A crash involving a motorcycle and a deer resulted in an injury to the driver of the vehicle.

According to the Illinois State Police, it happened on Sunday, Nov. 26 on Route 45 NB at Doug Sumner Lane in Massac County.

At 2:38 p.m. a 2007 Suzuki Touring Motorcycle was being driven by Aric H Walquist, 48, of Belknap, Il.

The motorcycle was traveling north while a deer was traveling east across Route 45 near the Intersection of Doug Sumner Lane.

The driver was unable to stop in time and struck the deer. The driver was transported to an area hospital and later flown to a hospital in Evansville, Indiana.

