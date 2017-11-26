I-57 traffic delayed due to fuel spill

Franklin County Emergency Management Agency is reporting a traffic delay on I-57.

According to the report, a fuel spill is causing delays on northbound I-57 just south of the 63 mile marker.

Illinois State Police, West Frankfort Fire, and a FCEMA Duty Officer are on site.

I-57 has been reduced to one lane traffic only while the incident is ongoing.

Drivers should use alternate routes to avoid delayed traffic.

