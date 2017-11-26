16 burial plots donated for veterans

A crash on Interstate 55 occurred in the southbound lanes of the roadway on Sunday, Nov. 26.
A crash on Interstate 55 occurred in the southbound lanes of the roadway on Sunday, Nov. 26.
As many of us head back to work and school, the weather will remain quiet and mild.
As many of us head back to work and school, the weather will remain quiet and mild.
Two men from Paducah, Kentucky are behind bars after an early morning traffic stop in McCracken County.
Two men from Paducah, Kentucky are behind bars after an early morning traffic stop in McCracken County.
The Union City Police Department is partnering with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) to increase impaired-driving enforcement from December 13 - 31, surrounding the holiday season.
The Union City Police Department is partnering with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) to increase impaired-driving enforcement from December 13 - 31, surrounding the holiday season.
The Union County CEO program recently hosted its annual Meet the Mentors breakfast.
The Union County CEO program recently hosted its annual Meet the Mentors breakfast.