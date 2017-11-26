Marshall County, KY fire leaves trailer a total loss

A trailer is considered to be a total loss after a fire on Saturday, November 25.

Marshall County Fire Department responded to a call of a house fire at 7:32 p.m.

According to Fire Chief Ricky Sirls, a trailer home was fully engulfed in fire on Sharpe School Road.

Crews stayed on scene until past midnight.

The home is considered to be a total loss.

No one was inside the home during the fire and no one was injured.

They do not know the cause of the fire at this time.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.