Illinois' GOP governor faces challenge from right in 2018

Franklin County Emergency Management Agency is reporting a traffic delay on I-57.
More than a dozen burial plots at a western Kentucky cemetery have been donated for veterans' use.
Bryan McCormick says this nice fall weather will continue through midweek before a cold front delivers slight rain chances and a brief cool-down.
A trailer is considered to be a total loss after a fire on Saturday, November 25.
Gov. Eric Greitens has made his first appointment to the state's medical licensing board as his administration works to get a database that can identify problem prescribers off the ground.
