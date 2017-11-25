Current River Challenge basketball scores

Saturday, November 25 2017 10:59 PM EST2017-11-26 03:59:32 GMT
Here are basketball final scores from the Current River Challenge. Winona - 57 Greenville - 48 Mammoth Springs, AR - 55 Ellington - 47 Alton - 74 East Carter - 70 Dora - 75 Risco - 59 Thayer - 49 Doniphan 35 Advance - 86 Eminence - 69 Van Buren - 72 Naylor - 75 2OT Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.
Saturday, November 25 2017 9:57 PM EST2017-11-26 02:57:54 GMT
The Murray State Men's basketball team defeated Southern Illinois 81-73 Saturday night in Murray, KY. Jonathan Stark led the Racers and all scorers with 27 points while Sean Lloyd Jr. scored a career high 19 for the Salukis. With the win, Murray State improved to 3-1 and SIU fell to 2-2. Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.
