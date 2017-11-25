Current River Challenge basketball scores - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Current River Challenge basketball scores

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
Here are basketball final scores from the Current River Challenge.

Winona - 57

Greenville - 48

Mammoth Springs, AR - 55

Ellington - 47

Alton - 74

East Carter - 70

Dora - 75

Risco - 59

Thayer - 49

Doniphan 35

Advance - 86

Eminence - 69

Van Buren - 72

Naylor - 75

2OT

