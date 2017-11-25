Murray State Men's basketball defeat Southern Illinois

The Murray State Men's basketball team defeated Southern Illinois 81-73 Saturday night in Murray, KY.

Jonathan Stark led the Racers and all scorers with 27 points while Sean Lloyd Jr. scored a career high 19 for the Salukis.

With the win, Murray State improved to 3-1 and SIU fell to 2-2.

