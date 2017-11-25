Gov. Greitens, wife to welcome visitors for holiday tours

Deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff's Department pulled over a 1999 Jeep Cherokee for traffic violations on Saturday, November 25.
Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens and his wife, Sheena Greitens, will be welcoming visitors to their home next week for a holiday tradition.
Tree farms are spreading some holiday cheer to U.S. service members one fresh cut Christmas tree at a time.
A high pressure will settle into the Heartland Saturday night causing lows to fall to 32 degrees.
A vehicle ended up beside someone's front porch after a crash on Saturday, Nov. 25.
