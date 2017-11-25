Redhawks women win game in Thanksgiving Classic

The Valle Catholic varsity football team lost 12-7 to the Monroe City Panthers on Saturday at Faurot Field in Columbia, Missouri.
The Valle Catholic varsity football team lost 12-7 to the Monroe City Panthers on Saturday at Faurot Field in Columbia, Missouri.
The Southeast Missouri State Women's basketball team defeated Bradley Saturday 57-53 at the Show Me Center.
The Southeast Missouri State Women's basketball team defeated Bradley Saturday 57-53 at the Show Me Center.
Here are your Saturday high school basketball scores on November 25. These high school teams took to the court at the Riverbend Classic Shoot-out at New Madrid Central.
Here are your Saturday high school basketball scores on November 25. These high school teams took to the court at the Riverbend Classic Shoot-out at New Madrid Central.