Redhawks women win game in Thanksgiving Classic - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Redhawks women win game in Thanksgiving Classic

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
(Source: Southeast Missouri State University) (Source: Southeast Missouri State University)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

The Southeast Missouri State Women's basketball team defeated Bradley Saturday 57-53 at the Show Me Center.

Coach Rekha Patterson's Redhawks claimed the victory in their Thanksgiving. Classic.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly