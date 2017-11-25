Valle Catholic loses to Monroe City in state championship - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
COLUMBIA, MO (KFVS) -

The Valle Catholic varsity football team lost 12-7 to the Monroe City Panthers on Saturday at Faurot Field in Columbia, Missouri.

The Warriors lost to the Panthers in the Missouri Class 1 State Championship game.

Monroe City is coached by former East Prairie and Redhawks athlete David Kirby.

