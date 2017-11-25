Vehicle ends up near front porch after McCracken Co. crash

A vehicle ended up beside someone's front porch after a crash on Saturday, Nov. 25.

McCracken County Sheriff's Deputies said it happened around 10 a.m. They were dispatched to 5215 Jewell Ln.

Deputies found that Sandra Morrow, 61, of Paducah, Kentucky was traveling east in a 2003 Buick passenger car on Jewell Ln.

Morrow drove off the right shoulder of the roadway and as she tried to gain control of the vehicle she overcorrected and drove into a yard.

When the vehicle entered the yard it first struck an AT&T phone box. It continued to travel and struck a tree with the back passenger rear of the vehicle.

After striking the tree the vehicle came to a final rest beside the front porch of 5215 Jewell LN. Morrow was transported to an area hospital for non-incapacitating injuries.

The Sheriff’s office was assisted on scene by Lone Oak Fire Department, Mercy Regional, and Speedy’s towing.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.