Saturday high school basketball scores

Here are your Saturday high school basketball scores on November 25.

These high school teams took to the court at the River Bend Classic Shoot-out at New Madrid Central.

Cairo defeated Scott County 83-64.

West Memphis, Ark. defeated Kennett 62-23.

Vashon defeated Charleston 92-91.

Covington, Tn defeated New Madrid County Central 93-63.

