Click It or Ticket! ISP to conduct safety belt patrols

The Illinois State Police will be conducting an Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrol in both White and Hamilton counties.

This patrol was announced on November 25 by ISP District 19 Commander, Captain Cory Ristvedt. It will run through the month of December.

OREPs allow the ISP to focus on safety belt and child safety seat laws. Illinois law requires all vehicle passengers (front and back) to be buckled up!

Safety Belts are estimated to save nearly 14,000 lives each year. Half of vehicle occupants killed in a traffic crash were not properly buckled up.

The objective of this program is to increase occupant restraint compliance through education, child seat inspections, and enforcement.

