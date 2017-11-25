Click It or Ticket! ISP to conduct safety belt patrols

Tree farms are spreading some holiday cheer to U.S. service members one fresh cut Christmas tree at a time.
Tree farms are spreading some holiday cheer to U.S. service members one fresh cut Christmas tree at a time.
A high pressure will settle into the Heartland Saturday night causing lows to fall to 32 degrees.
A high pressure will settle into the Heartland Saturday night causing lows to fall to 32 degrees.
A vehicle ended up beside someone's front porch after a crash on Saturday, Nov. 25.
A vehicle ended up beside someone's front porch after a crash on Saturday, Nov. 25.
The Illinois State Police will be conducting an Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrol in both White and Hamilton counties.
The Illinois State Police will be conducting an Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrol in both White and Hamilton counties.
At the November 21 meeting, the Jackson County Board voted 12 to 1 to lower the property tax rate by nearly 2 percent.
At the November 21 meeting, the Jackson County Board voted 12 to 1 to lower the property tax rate by nearly 2 percent.
There’s only one thing we have to say to the “granddaddy of hornets’ nests” - nope.
There’s only one thing we have to say to the “granddaddy of hornets’ nests” - nope.
Chesterfield Police have released the identities of the three victims killed in Chester on Thanksgiving night, as well as the suspect they have in custody.
Chesterfield Police have released the identities of the three victims killed in Chester on Thanksgiving night, as well as the suspect they have in custody.
Rosemary Bilquist, 43, was out walking Wednesday evening when she was shot.
Rosemary Bilquist, 43, was out walking Wednesday evening when she was shot.
A billionaire was blocked on Molokai on Friday after he tried to visit with his multimillion dollar yacht.
A billionaire was blocked on Molokai on Friday after he tried to visit with his multimillion dollar yacht.
A Colorado man received the longest prison sentence for human trafficking in U.S. history.
A Colorado man received the longest prison sentence for human trafficking in U.S. history.