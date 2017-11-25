Jackson Co., IL Board votes to lower property tax rate

At the November 21 meeting, the Jackson County Board voted 12 to 1 to lower the property tax rate by nearly 2 percent.

The vote only affects the county government portion of a tax bill, which is 15-22 percent of the entire property tax. The property tax rate will go from about 1.65 to 1.62.

The change does not affect tax rates for schools, libraries, or other taxing bodies. The new rate comes up to about $1.62 per $100 of equalized assessed valuation.

Based on this new rate, a property steadily valued at $100,000 could see a reduction of roughly $8.00 on the Jackson County segment of the next tax bill. Reduction of the tax rate is rare.

The Jackson County Board is working to recognize the burden high property taxes place on its residents.

Other highlights from the 2017-2018 Jackson County budget adoption include a 2 percent cost of living increase for non-bargaining unit employees and budgeting an anticipated 10-15 percent increase in the employer portion of the county health insurance plan.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.