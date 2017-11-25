McCracken County traffic stop leads to fugitive arrest

The Missouri Attorney General's Office says it hopes to determine by early next year how many untested rape kits are on shelves in Missouri.
Deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff's Department pulled over a 1999 Jeep Cherokee for traffic violations on Saturday, November 25.
Happy Thanksgiving weekend! Mild temperatures are expected today near 60 with a steady breeze.
A high school program in Illinois is teaching students about the business world.
Authorities in Illinois are increasing seatbelt checkpoints and patrols during one of the busiest travel times of the year.
Rosemary Bilquist, 43, was out walking Wednesday evening when she was shot.
Chesterfield Police have released the identities of the three victims killed in Chester on Thanksgiving night, as well as the suspect they have in custody.
There’s only one thing we have to say to the “granddaddy of hornets’ nests” - nope.
Trump said in October that welfare reform was "becoming a very, very big subject, and people are taking advantage of the system."
Time magazine is disputing President Donald Trump's account of how he rejected the magazine's request for an interview and photo session ahead of its "Person of the Year" issue.
