McCracken County traffic stop leads to fugitive arrest

Deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff's Department pulled over a 1999 Jeep Cherokee for traffic violations on Saturday, November 25.

Deputies identified one of the passengers of the vehicle as Ryan Mayfield.

26-year-old Ryan Mayfield, of Paducah, had warrants out for his arrest out of Kentucky and Tennessee.

A search of the vehicle was conducted and a set of digital scales and methamphetamine were found.

Mayfield was arrested and transported to the McCracken County Regional Jail.

He is charged with possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia for what was found in the vehicle.

He is also facing charges from his Tennesse warrant: three counts of aggravated robbery, three counts of aggravated kidnapping and three counts of aggravated assault.

