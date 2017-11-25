Illinois high school program teaches business skills

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - A high school program in Illinois is teaching students about the business world.

The State Journal-Register reports that 49 students from 14 participating high schools with the Sangamon CEO program get hands-on experience about how to plan, start, finance and run a successful company.

The program aims to help students develop real-world skills and to encourage them to stay local.

Business owners, educators and other community leaders teach kids in class. The class focuses on getting each student to develop a viable business idea and working on an entrepreneurial class project. Some of the projects have gone on to Innovate Springfield, a business-incubator program that gives start-up companies support.

Students who complete the program earn high school credits and six credits at Lincoln Land Community College.

