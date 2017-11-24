Cape Girardeau businesses prepare for Small Business Saturday

Black Friday has come and gone, but the shopping season is just beginning. Bargain hunters now can turn their sights on Small Business Saturday.

It's expected to be a busy day for the stores downtown and all over Cape Girardeau and nation-wide it's looking like more than 71 Million people will be out supporting their own local shops.

Places like Annie-Em's downtown prepare for the day because most of their business happens over the holiday season. They hope that people remember to shop at the local places which helps keep tax dollars in the city and also helps the owners of the shops who live in the town.

"They really need the support this time of year," said Emilie Stephens, owner of Annie-Em's. "You know if you support a small business you're helping a family pay a mortgage, you're helping them put a kid through college. So I think that's really cool because your money stays in the community."

It's not just clothing and gift stores getting in on the fun either even a couple bars and restaurants are having some deals, including Broadway Biergarten. They're discounting beers that were brewed in the local area.

"It helps us pay the insurance for our employees," said Foeste. "By shopping and buying a beer that's not only brewed locally in one of our breweries from around the area it does the same for them."

