Effort seeks to fix quirk: Missourians with Iowa addresses - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Effort seeks to fix quirk: Missourians with Iowa addresses

(Source: Pixabay) (Source: Pixabay)

By JIM SALTER
Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A quirk in the mail delivery system is forcing some residents of rural northern Missouri to have Iowa mailing addresses, causing problems when they vote, pay taxes and even when they die.

U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill calls it "one of the dumbest things" she's seen and has sent a letter to Postmaster General Megan J. Brennan, asking that issue be resolved. The agency says it's working with the Missouri Democratic senator on the issue.

Local officials have been asking for help for years. In Missouri's Clark County, residents launched a petition drive this summer to get address changed because a new 911 system will need accurate addresses.

The Iowa addresses aren't recognized in Missouri's voting system. And some affected residents have been asked to file taxes in the wrong state.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Heartland NewsNewsMore>>

  • Ivanka Trump: Malia Obama should be 'off limits' to media

    Ivanka Trump: Malia Obama should be 'off limits' to media

    Friday, November 24 2017 6:41 PM EST2017-11-24 23:41:51 GMT
    Friday, November 24 2017 6:44 PM EST2017-11-24 23:44:17 GMT
    (Source: AP Photo/Matt Rourke)(Source: AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

    Ivanka Trump is condemning tabloid coverage of President Barack Obama's eldest daughter Malia, saying the college student deserves privacy and ought to be "OFF limits.".

    Ivanka Trump is condemning tabloid coverage of President Barack Obama's eldest daughter Malia, saying the college student deserves privacy and ought to be "OFF limits.".

  • Being safe while shopping online this Cyber Monday

    Being safe while shopping online this Cyber Monday

    Friday, November 24 2017 5:55 PM EST2017-11-24 22:55:16 GMT
    (Source: Pixabay)(Source: Pixabay)

    Every year, more and more people see the long lines and big crowds of Black Friday shoppers and decide to stay at home and shop for Christmas presents online instead.

    Every year, more and more people see the long lines and big crowds of Black Friday shoppers and decide to stay at home and shop for Christmas presents online instead.

  • Missouri student is 3rd person to die in Illinois crash

    Missouri student is 3rd person to die in Illinois crash

    Friday, November 24 2017 3:25 PM EST2017-11-24 20:25:41 GMT

    A Missouri college student is the third person to die after a major crash this week on Interstate 55 in southwestern Illinois.

    A Missouri college student is the third person to die after a major crash this week on Interstate 55 in southwestern Illinois.

    •   
Powered by Frankly