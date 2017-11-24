Being safe while shopping online this Cyber Monday

Every year, more and more people see the long lines and big crowds of Black Friday shoppers and decide to stay at home and shop for their Christmas presents online.

According to the National Retail Federation, 164 million shoppers are expected to shop this Thanksgiving weekend - 78.4 million of them staying home in their pajamas and shopping online instead.

Experts at financial consulting firms and consumer researching firms suggest the following tips for being safe while making online purchases:

Only shop online with well known online retailers, like Amazon or a store's official website

Only trust websites with a URL starting with "https://" and a lock symbol at the top of your browser. This means it is a secure site.

Only use credit cards or Paypal when shopping online. Avoid using your debit card.

Don't click on deals or links in your email, especially if they are asking for personal information

Create strong passwords and change them regularly

