Being safe while shopping online this Cyber Monday - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Being safe while shopping online this Cyber Monday

Written by Taylor Clark, Reporter
Connect
(Source: Pixabay) (Source: Pixabay)
(KFVS) -

Every year, more and more people see the long lines and big crowds of Black Friday shoppers and decide to stay at home and shop for their Christmas presents online.

According to the National Retail Federation, 164 million shoppers are expected to shop this Thanksgiving weekend - 78.4 million of them staying home in their pajamas and shopping online instead.

Experts at financial consulting firms and consumer researching firms suggest the following tips for being safe while making online purchases:

  • Only shop online with well known online retailers, like Amazon or a store's official website
  • Only trust websites with a URL starting with "https://" and a lock symbol at the top of your browser. This means it is a secure site.
  • Only use credit cards or Paypal when shopping online. Avoid using your debit card. 
  • Don't click on deals or links in your email, especially if they are asking for personal information
  • Create strong passwords and change them regularly

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved. 

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Ivanka Trump: Malia Obama should be 'off limits' to media

    Ivanka Trump: Malia Obama should be 'off limits' to media

    Friday, November 24 2017 6:41 PM EST2017-11-24 23:41:51 GMT
    Friday, November 24 2017 6:44 PM EST2017-11-24 23:44:17 GMT
    (Source: AP Photo/Matt Rourke)(Source: AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

    Ivanka Trump is condemning tabloid coverage of President Barack Obama's eldest daughter Malia, saying the college student deserves privacy and ought to be "OFF limits.".

    Ivanka Trump is condemning tabloid coverage of President Barack Obama's eldest daughter Malia, saying the college student deserves privacy and ought to be "OFF limits.".

  • Being safe while shopping online this Cyber Monday

    Being safe while shopping online this Cyber Monday

    Friday, November 24 2017 5:55 PM EST2017-11-24 22:55:16 GMT
    (Source: Pixabay)(Source: Pixabay)

    Every year, more and more people see the long lines and big crowds of Black Friday shoppers and decide to stay at home and shop for Christmas presents online instead.

    Every year, more and more people see the long lines and big crowds of Black Friday shoppers and decide to stay at home and shop for Christmas presents online instead.

  • Missouri student is 3rd person to die in Illinois crash

    Missouri student is 3rd person to die in Illinois crash

    Friday, November 24 2017 3:25 PM EST2017-11-24 20:25:41 GMT

    A Missouri college student is the third person to die after a major crash this week on Interstate 55 in southwestern Illinois.

    A Missouri college student is the third person to die after a major crash this week on Interstate 55 in southwestern Illinois.

    •   
Powered by Frankly