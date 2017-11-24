Keeping your Christmas tree fresh through the holidays - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Keeping your Christmas tree fresh through the holidays

Written by Kelsey Anderson, Reporter
Connect
JACKSON, MO (KFVS) -

For Tree farms the day after thanksgiving is the busiest day of the year. 

To keep your tree fresh through the holidays Steve Meier, owner of Meier Horse Shoe Pines, suggests to keep it away from heat sources. 

"You keep it out of the sunlight away from the fireplace and away from a heat duct," said Meier. 

He also said to check it for water daily, "if the water ever dries out of the bottom of the stand the tree will sap over and it will not be allowed to take water again."

Meier said checking if your Christmas tree is still fresh is easy. 

"Take a branch bend it over like that if it snaps that tree is already dried out and you will not be able to keep it fresh, if it's nice and limber where you can bend it over, it's great."

Meier said there are three reasons to get a real tree, they are good for the environment, they are grown in North America and, "the smell and the emotion that goes along with this because there is no way you can duplicate this with an artificial tree, the emotion alone will last for a lifetime for people."

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Ivanka Trump: Malia Obama should be 'off limits' to media

    Ivanka Trump: Malia Obama should be 'off limits' to media

    Friday, November 24 2017 6:41 PM EST2017-11-24 23:41:51 GMT
    Friday, November 24 2017 6:44 PM EST2017-11-24 23:44:17 GMT
    (Source: AP Photo/Matt Rourke)(Source: AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

    Ivanka Trump is condemning tabloid coverage of President Barack Obama's eldest daughter Malia, saying the college student deserves privacy and ought to be "OFF limits.".

    Ivanka Trump is condemning tabloid coverage of President Barack Obama's eldest daughter Malia, saying the college student deserves privacy and ought to be "OFF limits.".

  • Being safe while shopping online this Cyber Monday

    Being safe while shopping online this Cyber Monday

    Friday, November 24 2017 5:55 PM EST2017-11-24 22:55:16 GMT
    (Source: Pixabay)(Source: Pixabay)

    Every year, more and more people see the long lines and big crowds of Black Friday shoppers and decide to stay at home and shop for Christmas presents online instead.

    Every year, more and more people see the long lines and big crowds of Black Friday shoppers and decide to stay at home and shop for Christmas presents online instead.

  • Missouri student is 3rd person to die in Illinois crash

    Missouri student is 3rd person to die in Illinois crash

    Friday, November 24 2017 3:25 PM EST2017-11-24 20:25:41 GMT

    A Missouri college student is the third person to die after a major crash this week on Interstate 55 in southwestern Illinois.

    A Missouri college student is the third person to die after a major crash this week on Interstate 55 in southwestern Illinois.

    •   
Powered by Frankly