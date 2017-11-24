Colleges, high schools use "Hamilton" to enhance teaching

By CARRIE ANTLFINGER

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) - Tickets for the blockbuster musical "Hamilton" may be hard to come by in several cities, but not for freshman at Northwestern University.

The school in Evanston, Illinois, has given more 2,000 incoming students tickets to Chicago performances of "Hamilton: An American Musical." It is just one of several schools using the Broadway hit in its curriculum.

Milwaukee's Marquette University, Ithaca College, Duke University and the University of Wisconsin-Madison are using Hamilton to teach students in history or music classes. High school students in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Chicago have also received free or reduced price tickets to the show.

Northwestern University's approach is meant to give students a common discussion point when they arrive on campus.

