Missouri student is 3rd person to die in Illinois crash

HAMEL, Ill. (AP) - A Missouri college student is the third person to die after a major crash this week on Interstate 55 in southwestern Illinois.

The Belleville News-Democrat says Vivian Vu of Joplin, Missouri, died at a hospital Thursday, two days after a crash involving a tractor-trailer and many other vehicles. She was a student at Missouri Southern State University.

Vu was returning to Missouri from Chicago with other students and a faculty member. They had attended a Model United Nations Conference.

Two others killed in the crash were sisters from Staunton, Illinois. Hailey Bertels was 20 years old and Madisen Bertels was 17.

The crash occurred near Hamel in Madison County.

