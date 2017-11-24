Crews restore power in Marshall County, KY - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Crews restore power in Marshall County, KY

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Crews responded to an electrical outage in Marshall County, Kentucky on Nov. 24 around noon.

The outage affected about 1,095 members.

Repair crews think the cause was a failed breaker. They switched off the substation to do repairs.

