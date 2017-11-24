Solider home for the holiday carjacked in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A soldier home for Thanksgiving in St. Louis is OK, but he lost his car and other items in a carjacking.

KTVI-TV reports that Armando Valenzuela was robbed about 2 a.m. Thursday when several men jumped out of an SUV and put their guns in Valenzuela's face, demanding his belongings.

Valenzuela handed over his wallet, but the robbers found his car keys and also took his Toyota Corolla.

Valenzuela says police have a possible suspect, but his car is still missing.

