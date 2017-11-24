Deal seekers out early on Black Friday in Cape Girardeau, MO - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Deal seekers out early on Black Friday in Cape Girardeau, MO

While a lot of people are doing some shopping online, Black Friday still offers plenty of deals and a shopping experience you just can't get on your couch.

Some Heartland deal-seekers got an early start to their holiday shopping.

Best Buy in Cape Girardeau was among the stores that opened on Thanksgiving night, rather than wait until Thursday morning.

The doors opened at 5 p.m. and there were plenty of folks there to take advantage.

Across the country, an estimated 32 million shoppers hit the stores.

Some shoppers say the deals were enough to convince them to skip the second helping of turkey last night.

At West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau, the doors opened at 6 a.m.

There were plenty of people hoping to snag that perfect gift.

Some stores were even packed for a time and some folks were seen running when the doors first opened.  

Although there were lots of people in and out this morning, there are no reports of any disturbances.

The mall’s Black Friday hours will keep it open until 9 p.m.

