Deal seekers out early on Black Friday in Cape Girardeau, MO

Two people were killed and one person injured following a crash in Ripley County on Thanksgiving night. It happened just after 10:30 p.m. on Route K on Nov. 24, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.
Laura Wibbenmeyer says thanks to some breezy southerly winds, highs today will top out in the lower 60s across most of the areas. There will be some clouds, but mostly sunny skies are expected today.
While a lot of people are doing some shopping online, Black Friday still offers plenty of deals and a shopping experience you just can't get on your couch. Some Heartland deal-seekers got an early start to their holiday shopping.
Many stores will be crowded this weekend with shoppers looking for deep discounts, but roads and airports will be crowded as well.
A community Thanksgiving Dinner started almost 30 years ago in one Sikeston woman's kitchen-- and now it's a holiday tradition that feeds hundreds of people.
Investigators said someone set two fires inside the store.
Authorities captured the man accused of shooting and killing a Texas state trooper in Freestone County late Thursday evening.
The car crashed into the lake when the mother swerved to avoid a dog in the road.
Shelby Isaac was found guilty on two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting and killing E.J. Tate, his girlfriend Edwina Thomas, and their unborn child in January 2016.
A local pastor was found dead in his family's home Wednesday morning.
Several officers responded to reports of early morning Black Friday fights at the Riverchase Galleria.
Just when you thought it might be safer to get back on the road after state Transportation Department workers began road work in the wake of the gas tax increase, a new report shows five of the most dangerous highways in America pass through South Carolina.
The man bought a stranger some gas with his last $20.
FedEx has confirmed that a worker was killed at the airport this morning.
The video shows him walk up to the police cruiser. The door was open and the engine was running because the officer it belongs to had just jumped out to chase a suspect into a neighborhood
