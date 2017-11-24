Travelers head home after Thanksgiving festivities - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Travelers head home after Thanksgiving festivities

Written by Julie Aufdenberg, Production Assistant
Many stores will be crowded this weekend with shoppers looking for deep discounts, but roads and airports will be crowded as well.  

According to TripAdvisor's Annual Thanksgiving Travel Survey, 27 percent of travelers will make the trek back home on Black Friday. Another 22 percent will travel on Small Business Saturday, and 11 percent will return home on Cyber Monday.

About 28 percent said they will be extending their vacation past Monday, November 28.   

