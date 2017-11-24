Missouri teen turns locked buck antlers into European mount - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Missouri teen turns locked buck antlers into European mount

(Source: KFDA)

KIMBERLING CITY, Mo. (AP) - Two tangled bucks that drowned in a Missouri lake last month have been memorialized in a teenager's European mount of their two skulls and antlers locked together.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that 18-year-old Andrew Roy and fellow youth angler 17-year-old Jacob Gray were fishing a bass tournament in Table Rock Lake when they spotted two motionless deer in the water in Kimberling City.

The 11-pointer and 8-pointer bucks had apparently been fighting on shore and somehow drowned when they landed in the lake.

Roy received a permit from the conservation department to keep the heads. He says it took him about a week to finish the European mount, where just the skulls and antlers are preserved.

Roy says he and his father have a business focusing on doing European mounts for deer hunters.

    Two people were killed and one person injured following a crash in Ripley County on Thanksgiving night. It happened just after 10:30 p.m. on Route K on Nov. 24, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol. 

    Laura Wibbenmeyer says thanks to some breezy southerly winds, highs today will top out in the lower 60s across most of the areas. There will be some clouds, but mostly sunny skies are expected today.

    While a lot of people are doing some shopping online, Black Friday still offers plenty of deals and a shopping experience you just can't get on your couch. Some Heartland deal-seekers got an early start to their holiday shopping.

