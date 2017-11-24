Missouri teen turns locked buck antlers into European mount

KIMBERLING CITY, Mo. (AP) - Two tangled bucks that drowned in a Missouri lake last month have been memorialized in a teenager's European mount of their two skulls and antlers locked together.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that 18-year-old Andrew Roy and fellow youth angler 17-year-old Jacob Gray were fishing a bass tournament in Table Rock Lake when they spotted two motionless deer in the water in Kimberling City.

The 11-pointer and 8-pointer bucks had apparently been fighting on shore and somehow drowned when they landed in the lake.

Roy received a permit from the conservation department to keep the heads. He says it took him about a week to finish the European mount, where just the skulls and antlers are preserved.

Roy says he and his father have a business focusing on doing European mounts for deer hunters.

Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com

