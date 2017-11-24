Driver charged, 2 killed in Ripley Co., MO crash

Two people were killed and one person injured following a crash in Ripley County, Missouri on Thanksgiving night. Investigators say one person is facing charges.

It happened just after 10:30 p.m. on northbound Route K on Nov. 24, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

According to the patrol, the driver from New Madrid, Missouri, Hayden F. Samons, 20, was arrested shortly before midnight on two counts of first-degree involuntary manslaughter and driving while intoxicated. He was held in Ripley County and then released.

Troopers said a 2012 Chevrolet Impala ran off the road hit a mailbox, and overturned several times. Two people were thrown from the car.

Derick M. Samons, 22, from Doniphan, Missouri died at the scene. Another passenger, a 16-year-old from Doniphan was taken by Air Evac to a Poplar Bluff hospital with serious injuries.

He later died after being transferred to a Memphis hospital for treatment.

According to the patrol, the victims' relatives were notified of the deaths. All involved were brothers.

Hayden Samons as taken by ambulance to a hospital in Doniphan, Missouri with minor injuries.

All three of the car's occupants were not wearing seatbelts, according to the patrol.

The car was totaled in the crash.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.