Driver charged, 2 killed in Ripley Co., MO crash - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Driver charged, 2 killed in Ripley Co., MO crash

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
RIPLEY COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

Two people were killed and one person injured following a crash in Ripley County, Missouri on Thanksgiving night. Investigators say one person is facing charges.

It happened just after 10:30 p.m. on northbound Route K on Nov. 24, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

According to the patrol, the driver from New Madrid, Missouri, Hayden F. Samons, 20, was arrested shortly before midnight on two counts of first-degree involuntary manslaughter and driving while intoxicated. He was held in Ripley County and then released. 

Troopers said a 2012 Chevrolet Impala ran off the road hit a mailbox, and overturned several times. Two people were thrown from the car.

Derick M. Samons, 22, from Doniphan, Missouri died at the scene. Another passenger,  a 16-year-old from Doniphan was taken by Air Evac to a Poplar Bluff hospital with serious injuries.

He later died after being transferred to a Memphis hospital for treatment.

According to the patrol, the victims' relatives were notified of the deaths. All involved were brothers.

Hayden Samons as taken by ambulance to a hospital in Doniphan, Missouri with minor injuries. 

All three of the car's occupants were not wearing seatbelts, according to the patrol.

The car was totaled in the crash.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved. 

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Driver charged, 2 killed in Ripley Co., MO crash

    Driver charged, 2 killed in Ripley Co., MO crash

    Friday, November 24 2017 12:11 PM EST2017-11-24 17:11:09 GMT
    (Source: KFVS)(Source: KFVS)

    Two people were killed and one person injured following a crash in Ripley County on Thanksgiving night. It happened just after 10:30 p.m. on Route K on Nov. 24, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol. 

    Two people were killed and one person injured following a crash in Ripley County on Thanksgiving night. It happened just after 10:30 p.m. on Route K on Nov. 24, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol. 

  • First Alert: mild day, rain chances late tonight

    First Alert: mild day, rain chances late tonight

    Friday, November 24 2017 11:13 AM EST2017-11-24 16:13:11 GMT
    (Source: James Gullage, cNews)(Source: James Gullage, cNews)

    Laura Wibbenmeyer says thanks to some breezy southerly winds, highs today will top out in the lower 60s across most of the areas. There will be some clouds, but mostly sunny skies are expected today.

    Laura Wibbenmeyer says thanks to some breezy southerly winds, highs today will top out in the lower 60s across most of the areas. There will be some clouds, but mostly sunny skies are expected today.

  • Deal seekers out early on Black Friday in Cape Girardeau, MO

    Deal seekers out early on Black Friday in Cape Girardeau, MO

    Friday, November 24 2017 9:23 AM EST2017-11-24 14:23:15 GMT

    While a lot of people are doing some shopping online, Black Friday still offers plenty of deals and a shopping experience you just can't get on your couch. Some Heartland deal-seekers got an early start to their holiday shopping.

    While a lot of people are doing some shopping online, Black Friday still offers plenty of deals and a shopping experience you just can't get on your couch. Some Heartland deal-seekers got an early start to their holiday shopping.

    •   
Powered by Frankly