Holiday train begins tour through several states - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Holiday train begins tour through several states

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A festive holiday train is preparing to start its trip through Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Kansas and Missouri.

The Kansas City Southern Holiday Express Train begins its journey Friday in Victoria, Texas. After stops in 20 cities, the trip will end Dec. 15 at Union Station in Kansas City, where the six-car train will remain on display through Dec. 19.

It features a smiling tank car dubbed "Rudy," a gingerbread boxcar, a flatcar carrying Santa's sleigh, plus a reindeer stable and a miniature village. There's also an elves' workshop and even a little red caboose.

Guests get to visit Santa and tour the train.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Heartland NewsNewsMore>>

  • Driver charged, 2 killed in Ripley Co., MO crash

    Driver charged, 2 killed in Ripley Co., MO crash

    Friday, November 24 2017 12:22 PM EST2017-11-24 17:22:32 GMT
    (Source: KFVS)(Source: KFVS)

    Two people were killed and one person injured following a crash in Ripley County on Thanksgiving night. It happened just after 10:30 p.m. on Route K on Nov. 24, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol. 

    Two people were killed and one person injured following a crash in Ripley County on Thanksgiving night. It happened just after 10:30 p.m. on Route K on Nov. 24, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol. 

  • First Alert: mild day, rain chances late tonight

    First Alert: mild day, rain chances late tonight

    Friday, November 24 2017 11:13 AM EST2017-11-24 16:13:11 GMT
    (Source: James Gullage, cNews)(Source: James Gullage, cNews)

    Laura Wibbenmeyer says thanks to some breezy southerly winds, highs today will top out in the lower 60s across most of the areas. There will be some clouds, but mostly sunny skies are expected today.

    Laura Wibbenmeyer says thanks to some breezy southerly winds, highs today will top out in the lower 60s across most of the areas. There will be some clouds, but mostly sunny skies are expected today.

  • Deal seekers out early on Black Friday in Cape Girardeau, MO

    Deal seekers out early on Black Friday in Cape Girardeau, MO

    Friday, November 24 2017 9:23 AM EST2017-11-24 14:23:15 GMT

    While a lot of people are doing some shopping online, Black Friday still offers plenty of deals and a shopping experience you just can't get on your couch. Some Heartland deal-seekers got an early start to their holiday shopping.

    While a lot of people are doing some shopping online, Black Friday still offers plenty of deals and a shopping experience you just can't get on your couch. Some Heartland deal-seekers got an early start to their holiday shopping.

    •   
Powered by Frankly