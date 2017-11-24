Museum of Science and Industry unveils holiday exhibits - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Museum of Science and Industry unveils holiday exhibits

CHICAGO (AP) - Christmas the way it is celebrated in countries around the world is coming to the Museum of Science and Industry in Chicago.

The museum says in a news release it's hosting Christmas Around the World and Holiday of Light exhibits through Jan. 7.

The annual Christmas Around the World exhibit that started in 1942 with a single tree decorated every day for 12 days to represent countries fighting alongside the United States during World War II now has more than 50 trees and displays. It includes the newest additions of trees from Assyria, Australia and Nigeria.

This year marks the 23rd Holiday of Lights exhibit at the museum. It focuses on the traditions of Chinese New Year, Kwanzaa, Ramadan, Diwali, Hanukkah, Visakha Puja Day and St. Lucia Day.

