'A Christmas Story' cast members to ride in Highland parade

HIGHLAND, Ill. (AP) - One of the most famous bullies in the history of movies is coming to southern Illinois.

The Belleville News-Democrat is reporting that some cast members from the 1983 film "A Christmas Story" will be riding in Highland's annual Lighted Christmas Parade on Friday night and then are invited to a screening of the film on Saturday.

Those who are expected to ride on a Greenville Chamber of Commerce float include Zack Ward, who played the raccoon-hide wearing bully Scut Farkus. Also expected are Patty Johnson and Drew Hocevar. They played the not-so-nice elves. Scott Schwartz, who played Flick, and Yano Anaya, who played Grover Dill are also expected to ride on the float.

    Two people were killed and one person injured following a crash in Ripley County on Thanksgiving night. It happened just after 10:30 p.m. on Route K on Nov. 24, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol. 

    Laura Wibbenmeyer says thanks to some breezy southerly winds, highs today will top out in the lower 60s across most of the areas. There will be some clouds, but mostly sunny skies are expected today.

    While a lot of people are doing some shopping online, Black Friday still offers plenty of deals and a shopping experience you just can't get on your couch. Some Heartland deal-seekers got an early start to their holiday shopping.

