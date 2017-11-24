Officials: Kentucky cop agreed not to arrest woman for sex - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Officials: Kentucky cop agreed not to arrest woman for sex

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Authorities say a police officer in western Kentucky is facing official misconduct charges after agreeing not to arrest a woman if she would have sex with him.

The Kentucky New Era reports State Police have charged former Hopkinsville Police Officer Daniel Gray with two counts of first-degree official misconduct. Gray has resigned.

A criminal complaint says Gray was supposed to arrest a woman for violating her probation. Instead, he took her to a hotel and had sex with her. The woman told police she had sex with Gray multiple times in exchange for not arresting her.

Hopkinsville Police Chief Clayton Sumner said the allegations give a black-eye to the profession.

Hopkinsville is in western Kentucky, about 72 miles (116 kilometers) northwest of Nashville, Tennessee.

Information from: Kentucky New Era, http://www.kentuckynewera.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Heartland NewsNewsMore>>

  • Driver charged, 2 killed in Ripley Co., MO crash

    Driver charged, 2 killed in Ripley Co., MO crash

    Friday, November 24 2017 12:11 PM EST2017-11-24 17:11:09 GMT
    (Source: KFVS)(Source: KFVS)

    Two people were killed and one person injured following a crash in Ripley County on Thanksgiving night. It happened just after 10:30 p.m. on Route K on Nov. 24, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol. 

    Two people were killed and one person injured following a crash in Ripley County on Thanksgiving night. It happened just after 10:30 p.m. on Route K on Nov. 24, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol. 

  • First Alert: mild day, rain chances late tonight

    First Alert: mild day, rain chances late tonight

    Friday, November 24 2017 11:13 AM EST2017-11-24 16:13:11 GMT
    (Source: James Gullage, cNews)(Source: James Gullage, cNews)

    Laura Wibbenmeyer says thanks to some breezy southerly winds, highs today will top out in the lower 60s across most of the areas. There will be some clouds, but mostly sunny skies are expected today.

    Laura Wibbenmeyer says thanks to some breezy southerly winds, highs today will top out in the lower 60s across most of the areas. There will be some clouds, but mostly sunny skies are expected today.

  • Deal seekers out early on Black Friday in Cape Girardeau, MO

    Deal seekers out early on Black Friday in Cape Girardeau, MO

    Friday, November 24 2017 9:23 AM EST2017-11-24 14:23:15 GMT

    While a lot of people are doing some shopping online, Black Friday still offers plenty of deals and a shopping experience you just can't get on your couch. Some Heartland deal-seekers got an early start to their holiday shopping.

    While a lot of people are doing some shopping online, Black Friday still offers plenty of deals and a shopping experience you just can't get on your couch. Some Heartland deal-seekers got an early start to their holiday shopping.

    •   
Powered by Frankly