Officials: Kentucky cop agreed not to arrest woman for sex

Two people were killed and one person injured following a crash in Ripley County on Thanksgiving night. It happened just after 10:30 p.m. on Route K on Nov. 24, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.
Two people were killed and one person injured following a crash in Ripley County on Thanksgiving night. It happened just after 10:30 p.m. on Route K on Nov. 24, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.
Laura Wibbenmeyer says thanks to some breezy southerly winds, highs today will top out in the lower 60s across most of the areas. There will be some clouds, but mostly sunny skies are expected today.
Laura Wibbenmeyer says thanks to some breezy southerly winds, highs today will top out in the lower 60s across most of the areas. There will be some clouds, but mostly sunny skies are expected today.
While a lot of people are doing some shopping online, Black Friday still offers plenty of deals and a shopping experience you just can't get on your couch. Some Heartland deal-seekers got an early start to their holiday shopping.
While a lot of people are doing some shopping online, Black Friday still offers plenty of deals and a shopping experience you just can't get on your couch. Some Heartland deal-seekers got an early start to their holiday shopping.
Many stores will be crowded this weekend with shoppers looking for deep discounts, but roads and airports will be crowded as well.
Many stores will be crowded this weekend with shoppers looking for deep discounts, but roads and airports will be crowded as well.
A community Thanksgiving Dinner started almost 30 years ago in one Sikeston woman's kitchen-- and now it's a holiday tradition that feeds hundreds of people.
A community Thanksgiving Dinner started almost 30 years ago in one Sikeston woman's kitchen-- and now it's a holiday tradition that feeds hundreds of people.