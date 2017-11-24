First Alert: nice fall weather continuing through midweek

Happy Thanksgiving weekend!

Mild temperatures are expected today near 60 with a steady breeze.

Sunday night is looking to be mostly clear and cold in the 30s.

To start off the workweek, Monday should be sunny and warmer with highs in the middle 60s.

Bryan McCormick says this nice fall weather will continue through midweek before a cold front delivers slight rain chances and a brief cool-down.

