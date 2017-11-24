First Alert: mild day with steady breeze

Happy Thanksgiving weekend!
Mild temperatures are expected today near 60 with a steady breeze.
A high pressure will settle into the Heartland Saturday night causing lows to fall below the freezing mark.
Bryan McCormick says beautiful fall weather continues through Sunday and early next week.
A chance of rain for the second half of the upcoming workweek is possible.
Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android
Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.
310 Broadway
Cape Girardeau, MO 63701
(573) 335-1212
publicfile@kfvs12.com
(573) 335-1212EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.