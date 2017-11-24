First Alert: mild day with steady breeze

Happy Thanksgiving weekend!

Mild temperatures are expected today near 60 with a steady breeze.

A high pressure will settle into the Heartland Saturday night causing lows to fall below the freezing mark.

Bryan McCormick says beautiful fall weather continues through Sunday and early next week.

A chance of rain for the second half of the upcoming workweek is possible.

