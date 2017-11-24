First Alert: mild day, rain chances late tonight

*Warm up continues

*Slight rain chances late tonight

*Better rain chances arrive next week

Good Friday!

Laura Wibbenmeyer says thanks to some breezy southerly winds, highs today will top out in the lower 60s across most of the areas.

There will be some clouds, but mostly sunny skies are expected today.

Tonight a few more clouds will build in, and there is a slight chance for a few scattered showers late Friday night into early Saturday morning.

The rain won't last long, most of your weekend looks dry and seasonable.

The best rain chances will move in during the middle of next week.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.