First Alert: chilly night with beautiful weather in store

Happy Thanksgiving weekend!
Mild temperatures are expected today near 60 with a steady breeze.
A high pressure will settle into the Heartland Saturday night causing lows to fall to 32 degrees.
Bryan McCormick says beautiful fall weather continues through Sunday with daily highs about 7-10°F warmer than average into next week.
A chance of rain for the second half of the upcoming work week is possible.
