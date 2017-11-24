First Alert: chilly night with beautiful weather in store

Happy Thanksgiving weekend!

Mild temperatures are expected today near 60 with a steady breeze.

A high pressure will settle into the Heartland Saturday night causing lows to fall to 32 degrees.

Bryan McCormick says beautiful fall weather continues through Sunday with daily highs about 7-10°F warmer than average into next week.

A chance of rain for the second half of the upcoming work week is possible.

