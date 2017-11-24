5 things to know Nov. 24 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

5 things to know Nov. 24

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect

Good Morning! It is Friday, Nov. 24, 2017.

First Alert Forecast:

Getting up to do some Black Friday shopping or just waking up this morning, you'll feel temperatures will be in the lower to middle 30s. Laura Wibbenmeyer says we'll see a decent amount of sunshine and it will be in the 50s by lunchtime. Highs will be near the 60s today and tomorrow.

First Alert Forecast: What to expect 11/24

Making Headlines:

BLACK FRIDAY: One of the busiest shopping days of the year is here and those Black Friday deals are everywhere. There are savings from big box stores to even the locally-owned businesses in your backyard. 

CAPE SHOOTING UPDATE: Police in Cape Girardeau have identified the suspect in Wednesday's shooting.

CARBONDALE STABBING: In Carbondale, Illinois a woman is behind bars on involuntary manslaughter charges after a stabbing on Thanksgiving.

POLICE CHASE: A Kentucky State Police Trooper was sent through two counties chasing a speeding driver.

OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING: In St. Louis there is a deadly officer-involved shooting under investigation.

Join us right now for The Breakfast Show! You can watch on your phone or computer.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Driver charged, 2 killed in Ripley Co., MO crash

    Driver charged, 2 killed in Ripley Co., MO crash

    Friday, November 24 2017 12:22 PM EST2017-11-24 17:22:32 GMT
    (Source: KFVS)(Source: KFVS)

    Two people were killed and one person injured following a crash in Ripley County on Thanksgiving night. It happened just after 10:30 p.m. on Route K on Nov. 24, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol. 

    Two people were killed and one person injured following a crash in Ripley County on Thanksgiving night. It happened just after 10:30 p.m. on Route K on Nov. 24, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol. 

  • First Alert: mild day, rain chances late tonight

    First Alert: mild day, rain chances late tonight

    Friday, November 24 2017 11:13 AM EST2017-11-24 16:13:11 GMT
    (Source: James Gullage, cNews)(Source: James Gullage, cNews)

    Laura Wibbenmeyer says thanks to some breezy southerly winds, highs today will top out in the lower 60s across most of the areas. There will be some clouds, but mostly sunny skies are expected today.

    Laura Wibbenmeyer says thanks to some breezy southerly winds, highs today will top out in the lower 60s across most of the areas. There will be some clouds, but mostly sunny skies are expected today.

  • Deal seekers out early on Black Friday in Cape Girardeau, MO

    Deal seekers out early on Black Friday in Cape Girardeau, MO

    Friday, November 24 2017 9:23 AM EST2017-11-24 14:23:15 GMT

    While a lot of people are doing some shopping online, Black Friday still offers plenty of deals and a shopping experience you just can't get on your couch. Some Heartland deal-seekers got an early start to their holiday shopping.

    While a lot of people are doing some shopping online, Black Friday still offers plenty of deals and a shopping experience you just can't get on your couch. Some Heartland deal-seekers got an early start to their holiday shopping.

    •   
Powered by Frankly