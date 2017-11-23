Man seriously injured in Thanksgiving Day crash on Hwy. 51

A Millersville, Missouri man was injured in a Thanksgiving Day crash in Bollinger County.

It happened at 11:15 a.m. on Highway 51 four miles north of Advance.

Garret W. Pannier, 27, was driving east when the vehicle crossed the center line, went off the road, crashed into an embankment and hit a tree, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Pannier was taken to a hospital in Cape Girardeau with "serious" injuries.

According to the MSHP report, he was not wearing a seatbelt.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.