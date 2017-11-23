Paducah man leads KSP on pursuit through two counties

A Kentucky State Police Trooper was sent through two counties chasing a speeding driver.

Driver Jarru R. Cavitt of Paducah, Kentucky, was going 89 mph in a 55 mph zone when Trooper Donald Bowman activated his police lights.

Cavitt's Chevy Camaro accelerated and continued south on US 641 toward Calloway County.

He turned into Charley Miller Road and then later into a driveway of a residence.

Cavitt and his passenger Tia Riley, also of Paducah, Kentucky, were both taken into custody.

Cavitt was charged with carrying concealed deadly weapon, no registration plates, no insurance, speeding 25 or more, possession of marijuana, wanton endangerment 1st police, reckless driving, wanton endangerment 2nd 3 counts, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating on suspended or revoked license, possession of open container, fleeing or evading 1st and littering.

Riley was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both were lodged in the Calloway County Jail.

