11/26/17 - Giving Tuesday

By Scott Thomas

KFVS12 Vice President and General Manager

At this time of year, the phrase, “It's better to give than receive” is said often, but do we really know what it means? I'm not talking about giving gifts to your kids or your spouse. I mean truly giving, with no expectation of getting anything in return. That's what this season is really all about.

You've all heard of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Well this coming Tuesday, November 28, is Giving Tuesday. It's a relatively new movement that is designed to inspire people all over the world to be generous and bring about change in their own communities. We are encouraging you to give in a way you have never given this coming Tuesday. You don't need to write a check to give. Sure, non-profits really like monetary donations, but they also value your time and talents. So, on Giving Tuesday, if you can afford to write a check to support a cause you believe in, you should. But if you can't, then donate some of your talent.

Don’t know what to give? Try giving away your skills. For example, I have a friend that owns an employment agency. She donates resume writing and interview preparation to anyone that finds themselves unemployed at their church. If you give away your skills this coming Tuesday, you might not get a gift in return like you do when you give a gift to a family member, but you get something even better. You get to watch what happens when you give someone else hope. And you know what? That’s what giving is really about.

I’m Scott Thomas and that’s our ViewPoint.

